Liverpool’s managerial target has verbal agreement in place over next club

It is verbally agreed upon between Xabi Alonso and Bayer Leverkusen that he may leave the Bundesliga team this summer if they receive a “suitable offer”, amid rumours of a move to Liverpool.

Since joining Leverkusen in 2022, when the team were in the relegation zone, Alonso has performed well. They are currently eight points ahead of Bayern Munich and about to win their first-ever Bundesliga championship.

Alonso played for both Bayern and Liverpool throughout his brilliant career, so it is no surprise that they have been strongly linked to the Spaniard.

Thomas Tuchel, the head coach of Bayern, has announced his departure at the end of the season. This summer, Jurgen Klopp will also leave his position as manager of Liverpool.

Sky Germany claims that Leverkusen have given Alonso a “verbal promise” that they will let him accept a new position provided they get “appropriate” pay.

According to the source, Alonso’s current contract, which is valid until 2026, does not have a formal exit clause.

The report further states that Bayern and Liverpool may be required to pay the German club up to €25 million (£21.4 million) as compensation.

Alonso has maintained his silence over his future plans and stated that he is still entirely focused on Leverkusen’s title run.

“Speculation is normal, my focus is here on Bayer Leverkusen,” he said last month when asked about Klopp’s decision to leave Liverpool, as quoted by the Mirror.

“I am very happy at Leverkusen with my players at the moment.

“[It was a] big surprise in Liverpool, of course — for what Jurgen did in Liverpool I have great respect and admiration. I am really happy here. I am enjoying my work here. I am feeling each day and each game is a challenge.”

The Spaniard is currently the most in-demand manager in Europe right now and during the summer, competition to appoint him will be fierce among some of the biggest clubs in the world.