Arsenal are clearly looking ahead regardless of whether they end the current season as Premier League champions or not.

For the Gunners to keep knocking on the door and ensuring consistency and continuity, sporting director, Edu, manager, Mikel Arteta, and those board members with responsibility for the first-team need to be aligned with the right targets and at the right price.

Arsenal want Bynoe-Gittens

According to Fichajes, the North Londoners are seriously considering a bid in the region of €30m for Borussia Dortmund’s exciting winger, Jamie Bynoe-Gittens.

The 19-year-old spent a couple of years of his youth career at Man City before the German club acquired him for nothing.

He has impressed in the German top-flight, though a move back to England would surely appeal to a player that has represented his country from U15 right up to U21 level.

Arteta has shown how masterful he is at developing young talent, with Arsenal’s brilliant recruitment department generally getting their man when required.

Each buy appears to be studious and well thought out, rather than just being a ‘name’ that the club want to shoe horn into a position.

Dortmund are likely to play hard ball for one of their top talents, though as we’ve seen time and again with the likes of Erling Haaland, Ousmane Dembele and others, if the price is right, the club will do business.