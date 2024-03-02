Premier League winger admits he cried when Palace let him go

Antoine Semenyo has revealed his disappointment after being rejected by Crystal Palace’s youth academy.

The London-born winger had a youth trial with the Eagles, but unlike many others, was let go after it was deemed by the club’s recruitment that the winger wasn’t good enough to make the step up.

However, now thriving at Bournemouth after coming through Bristol City’s academy, the 25-year-old has explained how the brutal rejection affected him.

“I went to quite a few clubs and was told the same thing, that I wasn’t good enough. It’s tough as a kid hearing that,” Semenyo told Sky Sports.

“Palace hit me hard the most because I was there for so long. My trial got extended and I thought I was going to be signed – and it didn’t happen.

“I remember getting into the car crying and saying to my dad; ‘Why does this keep happening?’. I stopped playing football for a year after that.”

Since joining the Cherries just over 12 months ago, Semenyo, who has up to four-and-a-half years left on his deal, has scored five goals and registered two assists in 35 games in all competitions.