Watch: Darwin Nunez the hero as he wins the game for Liverpool in the 99th minute against Nottingham Forest

Liverpool secured their first Premier League victory against Nottingham Forest in a thrilling fashion.

Despite Forest’s resolute defense, Liverpool persisted until the very last second of the game.

Alexis Mac Allister did brilliantly to control the ball and deliver a pinpoint cross from the edge of the box.

And the Liverpool number 9, who came off the bench, expertly flicked his header into the back of the net, sealing a crucial win in dramatic fashion.

Watch the goal: