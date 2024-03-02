Watch: Darwin Nunez the hero as he wins the game for Liverpool in the 99th minute against Nottingham Forest

Liverpool secured their first Premier League victory against Nottingham Forest in a thrilling fashion.
Despite Forest’s resolute defense, Liverpool persisted until the very last second of the game.
Alexis Mac Allister did brilliantly to control the ball and deliver a pinpoint cross from the edge of the box.
And the Liverpool number 9, who came off the bench, expertly flicked his header into the back of the net, sealing a crucial win in dramatic fashion.
DARWIN NUNEZ IS THE HERO!
@peacock | #NFOLIV pic.twitter.com/O8kpWgz54U
— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) March 2, 2024