Chelsea & Tottenham transfer target earmarked as priority to be sold by current club this summer

Barcelona have reportedly decided to make it one of their priorities to sell Raphinha this summer amid interest from Chelsea, Tottenham and clubs in the Saudi Pro League.

The Brazilian winger has not been at his best since joining Barca from Leeds United last season, despite previously looking like such an exciting talent during his time in the Premier League.

With Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal now emerging as a serious first-team option, it looks like Raphinha has been pushed down the pecking order at the Nou Camp and could be moved on at the end of this campaign, according to a report from Sport.

Jules Kounde is also mentioned as someone who could be offloaded by the Catalan giants, but Raphinha will surely be one to watch after another recent report from Sport stated that Chelsea and Spurs were keen on the 27-year-old.

Raphinha transfer: Chelsea and Tottenham target looks set to be available

Chelsea and Tottenham will surely be on alert after the news that Raphinha looks set to be made available, with the former Leeds man surely still having something to offer at the highest level.

It would be a shame to see such a stylish attacking player moving to Saudi Arabia already, even if more and more big names do seem to be tempted by the money on offer over there.

Chelsea could surely benefit from bringing in Raphinha as an upgrade on inconsistent attacking players like Raheem Sterling, Mykhailo Mudryk and Noni Madueke, while Spurs could probably also do with more depth in that department as they don’t want to be overly reliant on Son Heung-min and Brennan Johnson.

It will be interesting to see if any other top clubs from England or elsewhere in Europe start to show an interest now that it looks like Raphinha will be on the market in the months ahead.