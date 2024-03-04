According to Football Insider, Leeds United are set to prioritise securing a new contract for manager Daniel Farke at the end of the season.

Farke’s tenure at Leeds began in the summer when he inked a four-year deal with the club, accompanied by various bonuses, including a promotion bonus.

The report claims that the contract also includes a clause stipulating a ‘huge’ pay rise and a contract extension if he successfully guides the team back to the top flight in his first attempt.

With promotion still within reach for Leeds, the prospect of a contract extension for Farke remains on the table.

The team’s recent performance has been nothing short of remarkable, with an impressive unbeaten streak of 11 matches.

During this period, Leeds secured 10 wins and a draw, catapulting them into contention for an automatic promotion spot.

Currently, Leeds finds themselves just two points behind Ipswich and five points behind of Leicester in the race for promotion.

As the competition heats up at the top of the table, every point becomes crucial for teams vying for promotion.

With Farke at the helm, Leeds United are poised for a potential return to the Premier League.

The club’s management is keen to reward his efforts and ensure continuity by securing a new contract for the manager, acknowledging his role in the team’s promising campaign.