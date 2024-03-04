Manchester United look “like a League 2 side” under Erik ten Hag, say furious fans after latest defeat

It seems many Manchester United fans have run out of patience with Erik ten Hag as their manager after yesterday’s 3-1 defeat away to rivals Manchester City.

The Red Devils have lost both games against Man City in the Premier League this season, and in general there’s no disguising that the campaign is going pretty terribly.

Man Utd are currently sixth in the Premier League table and have a negative goal difference, while they also finished bottom of their Champions League group.

Ten Hag wasn’t necessarily expected to perform miracles straight away, but the Dutch tactician hasn’t really got much or any improvement out of this side since he took over last season.

Ten Hag losing trust of Manchester United fans

See below as a growing number of United fans on X, formerly Twitter, are clearly fed up with the former Ajax boss and calling for the club to make a change…

Ten Hag was desperate to sign Sofyan Amrabat and he’s been woeful and out of his depth all season. #MUFC simply can’t take any more player recommendations from Ten Hag. — Sam Pilger (@sampilger) March 3, 2024

Reality for Ten Hag is he’s the deep end of 2 years into his work here and there’s absolutely no visible evidence he’s imposed any sort of recognisable style of play onto this team. We’re approaching away games at the top teams like a league 2 side on a cup away day. Unacceptable — Mike (@Mike87_United) March 4, 2024

For any other Manager, 11 losses in the League by March, and a total of 16 in a season would be a death sentence. Don't know what ten hag has actually done to justify being backed despite this shitshow. https://t.co/PHpWI6DHKL — Eternally Red (@eternallymoi) March 4, 2024

Sack ten hag before its too late?can't take more pain — SAJI (@MUFC_SAJ) March 4, 2024

It will be interesting to see how much longer Ten Hag can hang on, but at the moment he seems to be losing a large chunk of the fan base.

With new owners also in place at Old Trafford, it wouldn’t be too surprising if they felt like revamping the whole club, with a new sporting director set to come in and perhaps have their own idea of who they’d like in the dugout.

Ten Hag did impressive work at Ajax but this has arguably looked like too big a step up for him, and there might well be better options out there, such as Roberto De Zerbi at Brighton, Ruben Amorim at Sporting Lisbon, or former Chelsea Champions League winner Thomas Tuchel, who is confirmed as leaving Bayern Munich at the end of the season.

MUFC surely need to improve very quickly if Ten Hag is to stand any chance of keeping his job.