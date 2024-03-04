‘What can I say’ – Pep Guardiola makes claim about Liverpool after Manchester derby

Manchester City’s victory over Manchester United on Sunday brought them to within one point of Liverpool in the Premier League standings.

In order to keep the three-horse race going, Pep Guardiola’s team made sure to keep the pressure on the leaders. Arsenal will now have to handle business against Sheffield United and win in order to keep going with the top two clubs.

Guardiola’s City have picked up their best form of the season just at the right moment. They always manage to go an an unbeaten run at this stage of the season and end up with silverware every season.

Guardiola did draw attention to the fact that this season is different since Liverpool are not playing catch up and already have points in the bank when discussing the title race after the Manchester derby.

“It is about us. We can’t control what Liverpool or Arsenal, Aston Villa or other contenders do, it is about us. We do what we have to do to win today, next Wednesday and Sunday. This team is legendary. Will we do it? I don’t know. We have today more points at this stage than last season. The difference is Liverpool have I don’t know how many more points than this stage last season. When the opponent is behaving like this, what can I say, congratulations so far. We will continue to try game by game,” Guardiola said.

It’s safe to assume that Liverpool are in the running to dethrone City this time around given how well they’re playing and their results despite a long list of injuries.

The Liverpool players want to give outgoing manager Jurgen Klopp the perfect farewell and that has motivated them to push even harder this season.

Given Guardiola’s team have won the Premier League title for the last three seasons, they would be favourites to retain the title. However, if anybody has shown that Man City can be toppled, it is Klopp’s Liverpool.