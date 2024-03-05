Exclusive: Chelsea decided not to pursue January striker transfer in order to wait for better option – expert

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has suggested that Chelsea decided not to sign a striker in January because they’re waiting for Victor Osimhen or someone similar for the summer.

Osimhen has established himself as one of the most exciting forwards in world football during his time in Serie A, and it seems highly likely he’ll be on the move this summer.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for this week’s The Debrief podcast, Romano explained that Chelsea’s interest in the Nigeria international has always been there, and that a summer deal looks likely for Napoli’s star player.

Although Osimhen recently signed a new contract with the Italian giants, Romano expects that this will still facilitate a summer exit with his new release clause likely to require being triggered.

Osimhen transfer discussed as Romano provides insight into Chelsea’s plans

“Victor Osimhen is planning to leave Napoli and expects to get this move in the summer transfer window, but at the moment there’s nothing with any specific club. He has not agreed anything, but of course there is a lot of interest from different clubs in different leagues. There is a release clause, which is why he extended his contract with Napoli earlier this season,” Romano said.

“Everything is set for Osimhen’s exit, and Napoli are already preparing for him to leave the club this summer, that’s what their project is revolving around.

“Usually with Napoli it’s really difficult to negotiate, but you never know in football. Maybe there can be a player offered in the deal, but overall the value of the deal has to be around €120million. Napoli want to make the biggest sale in the history of Serie A, this is their target.

“Chelsea – I’m sure they’re in the race. The interest has always been there. It was never a possibility to sign him in January, but it’s fair to say that Chelsea never entered into any concrete discussions for strikers in January because in the summer they expect different strikers to be available, and Osimhen is one of the most interesting options for sure.”