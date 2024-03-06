As we tick towards the summer, England manager Gareth Southgate is set to announce his squad for the friendlies against Brazil and Belgium on March 14, marking the final camp before he selects his 23-man team for the Euros.

West Ham United midfielder James Ward-Prowse remains optimistic about earning a spot back in the England squad ahead of Euro 2024, despite not representing the Three Lions for almost two years.

Despite his impressive performance for West Ham, where he has scored five goals and provided 11 assists in all competitions this season, a return to the national team has remained elusive since his last appearance in June 2022.

Speaking to the media in a recent press conference, he said: “I think that [England] is always in the back of my mind. I’ve been in and out of the squad over the last few years but the only thing that’s going to get me into that squad is by playing regularly and well enough, to a level that the manager sees fit.

“I’m focusing on doing that.”

Meanwhile, West Ham supporters are encountering travel disruptions ahead of the first leg of their Europa League last 16 clash with Freiburg on Thursday, as widespread train strikes in Germany are causing logistical challenges.

Ward-Prowse for England?

The midfielder has had a wonderful season for the Hammers registering 16 direct goal contributions this term.

Given his form, and the fact he has expertise in dead-ball situations, Ward-Prowse would have to feel unlucky if he isn’t at the very least selected for these upcoming friendlies where he can give a good account of himself one last time before the summer.

England are blessed with central midfielders: Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice are the obvious standouts, but excellent set piece takers and passes of the ball such as Trent Alexander-Arnold and James Ward-Prowse are also available. John Stones could even play there. It’s about getting the balance right for Gareth Southgate.