BBC and ITV want major Liverpool man as pundit for Euro 2024, it will give one broadcaster a big edge

Euro 2024 is right around the corner as European nations build up to the major tournament in Germany and as part of their coverage of the tournament, BBC and ITV want to bring a huge personality from the current Liverpool camp to their team.

The two British broadcasters battle for viewers during every international football tournament but they believe having Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp would give them a massive edge over the other.

According to the Daily Mail, BBC and ITV are set to go head-to-head for the German coach to join their team as they believe the charismatic Anfield boss would be must-watch TV.

However, both are set to be disappointed, as the report says that the Liverpool manager is expected to turn offers down and instead head to the tournament in his native Germany as a fan.

Jurgen Klopp will head to Germany after leaving Liverpool

Klopp is leaving Liverpool at the end of the season after spending nine successful years with the Merseyside club. The Reds are still in contention to win a quadruple during the campaign and his departure from Anfield will be an emotional one for all involved.

Following his exit, the German coach plans to take a break and that will start by heading to Euro 2024 to support his country.

Klopp has tickets for each of Germany’s three group games – starting with their tournament opener against Scotland on June 14 in Munich.

It would have been great to see the Liverpool coach on our screens this summer but it will unfortunately not be happening.