Newcastle United have reportedly joined Chelsea in the race to sign one senior Arsenal first-team player.

The Magpies are set for a busy summer transfer window. Although the club’s hands remain relatively tied by Financial Fair Play’s (FFP) strict rules, the northeast giants are expected to sanction multiple incomings, as well as outgoings.

And one position the club will definitely need to reinforce is the goalkeeping one. Even though Nick Pope remains Eddie Howe’s preferred number one, the former Burnley shot-stopper has missed a large chunk of the season after suffering a serious shoulder injury.

Consequently, forced to rely on Martin Dubravka and Lloris Karius, it is clear Newcastle would like to upgrade their options between the sticks.

Newcastle United join race for Aaron Ramsdale

And according to transfer journalist Dean Jones, one name on Howe’s wishlist is Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale.

The English keeper has been demoted to the Gunners’ bench following Mikel Arteta’s decision to sign David Raya from Brentford last summer. Ramsdale, after featuring in just five Premier League games all season, is widely expected to leave the Emirates in search of regular playing time.

“I think basic logic tells you that Ramsdale cannot continue to just sit on the bench watching Arsenal week in week out,” Jones told GiveMeSport.

“He’s basically got a season ticket at the moment. That’s not really where he needs to be at this moment in his career.

“He’s been very professional this season and credit to him for remaining so patient when others would not have.

“He will definitely have offers to leave. I think we will see rumours around that build in May and as we head into the Euros. I know Newcastle and Chelsea both have a level of interest. I’d be very surprised if Ramsdale did not end up leaving Arsenal in the summer.”

Since joining the Gunners in 2021, Ramsdale, who, according to Spotrac, earns £120,000-per week, has kept 32 clean sheets in 88 games in all competitions.