Thomas Tuchel courting Man United but won’t close the door on Chelsea or Barcelona

Thomas Tuchel will leave Bayern Munich at the end of the current campaign, that much is crystal clear.

The question is where he ends up, with Chelsea, Barcelona or Man United all possibilities at this point.

Thomas Tuchel hoping for Man United job

According to Sky Sports, the German favours a switch to Old Trafford if Sir Jim Ratcliffe decides to dispense with the services of Erik ten Hag, and as the weeks go by that precise scenario is looking more and more likely.

If United decide to look elsewhere, and Tuchel prefers a Premier League switch for now, then a move back to Stamford Bridge can only happen if Todd Boehly is willing to swallow his pride and bring back a manager that won the Champions League for Chelsea but who was never given a chance by the American.

Barcelona for their part haven’t ruled anyone in or out to take over from Xavi, though Joan Laporta might not be too keen on taking on a manager if he feels that Barcelona is way down Tuchel’s preferred place of employment.

Though it’s unlikely Tuchel will be out of work for long, it does appear that he’s playing a dangerous game of brinksmanship at present.