West Ham United plan shock Arsenal raid for 23-year-old first-team ace

Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe may be pursued by West Ham United during the summer transfer window.

Smith Rowe appears to be facing an unclear future at the Emirates, and West Ham could be willing to offer him a genuine opportunity to establish his mettle at the top level.

The 23-year-old Gunners star could have gone to the London Stadium when Hammers manager David Moyes tried to sign him back in the summer of 2023, but the attempt ultimately failed.

Football journalist Rudy Galetti claims that West Ham may now try again to sign the England international with three caps.

Smith Rowe’s future at Arsenal is reportedly very much in doubt right now, and under Arteta, he may drop down even further in the pecking order next season.

He has not had an influence on Mikel Arteta’s squad, due to a lack of first-team minutes this season because of several injury problems, as they continue to seek the Premier League title and battle with Manchester City and Liverpool .

Smith Rowe would be an excellent addition to Moyes’ squad, especially if Lucas Paqueta—who is rumoured to be leaving—moves to Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, considering their long-term interest. Smith Rowe has previously earned praise for his ingenuity in possession.

Naturally, the London Stadium outfit will be concerned about his injury history, but if the Hammers give the young player consistent playing time and manage his workload, they may be able to get him back to his peak.

A move away from the Emirates Stadium may just be the catalyst to revive the Arsenal player’s career and help him fulfill the early promise he had shown in his career.