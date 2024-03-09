Ange Postecoglou reveals Tottenham’s honest Champions League ambitions

Ange Postecoglou has stated that the success of his side will not be dictated by whether or not they qualify for the Champions League this season.

Since taking over the reins in North London, the Australian manager has done a stellar job of turning the club around and reigniting an entire fanbase.

Spurs’ blistering start to the season saw them fly to the top of the league and although they have since failed to maintain that momentum, their perceivable future looks brighter than ever.

Alongside Aston Villa, Tottenham are the main contenders for the lucrative final Champions League spot with the three teams at the top slowly pulling away from the rest of the pack.

But speaking ahead of his side’s clash with Villa, Postecoglou has stated that long-term growth is more important than immediate success.

“It’s not, actually,” he said when asked about the importance of European qualification via the Standard.

“What’s more important is that come the end of this year, we’ve got a team that’s going to challenge the following year and keep growing.”

A huge reason for their noticeable success this campaign has been the performances of their summer signings, with Guglielmo Vicario, Mickey van de Ven and James Maddison all hitting the ground running at their new club.

But with his side still set to face the top three Premier League clubs in consecutive games, their position in the table can still change drastically.