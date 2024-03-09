‘It’s going to be difficult’ – Erik ten Hag reveals star could miss the rest of the season

Erik ten Hag has revealed that defender Tyrell Malacia may miss the rest of the season after suffering an injury setback.

Like the majority of teams in the Premier League this campaign, the Red Devils have had to deal with a number of injury concerns throughout the season.

In particular, Ten Hag has felt the brunt of these injury concerns in his defensive line as he had to rely on a centre-back partnership of Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans for a consecutive number of games during the first half of the season.

But where United struggled the most has been in the left-back position, with Diogo Dalot forced to switch sides and feature as a make-shift left-sided defender for a number of games.

While Luke Shaw has only started 15 matches this season, Tyrell Malacia has missed the entirety of it so far with a reoccurring knee problem with the Dutch manager revealing that he may not be able to return this campaign.

“I think it’s going to be difficult for him (Malacia) this season to be available.” He said via the Manchester Evening News.

“He will fight, he’s back on the pitch, but not in the team and the process had some setbacks for him and he’s still going forwards really slowly and the season is coming to an end.”

The 24-year-old signed from Ajax in 2022 for a reported £14.7 million, starting 14 games in the Premier League in his debut campaign.