Jurgen Klopp reveals why Mohamed Salah did not start Manchester City clash

The Liverpool manager has revealed why he didn’t start Mohamed Salah during their titanic clash against Manchester City on Sunday.

In what a game that could define this year’s Premier League title race, the treble winners travel to Anfield searching for their first win at the ground in over 14 years.

While Pep Guardiola’s side seem to be just coming into form as their injured players return, Jurgen Klopp is without several first-team players.

At the top of that list is Salah who only just returned to full-team training earlier this week and who only makes the bench for this Sunday’s encounter.

Speaking to Sky Sports prior to kick-off, the German manager revealed that he did not want to risk the Egyptian winger so soon after returning from injury.

“We didn’t even think about him starting the game.” He said via the Mirror.

“There are things in life you can learn from, and the last time Mo came back a bit early and was unlucky that he got a little setback.”

No Salah for Liverpool vs Manchester City ❌ Jurgen Klopp explains 🔊🔽 pic.twitter.com/Pov9r7RQVP — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 10, 2024

Salah isn’t the only big name not starting unfortunately with the likes of Ibrahima Konate, Diogo Jota and Alisson Becker not even making the squad.