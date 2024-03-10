Manchester United ready to sell first-team star in summer at a loss of £20m

Manchester United are prepared to cash in on Raphael Varane at the end of the season.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Sir Jim Ratcliffe is prepared to cash in on the experienced defender and bring in younger alternatives this summer. Leny Yoro has been identified as a potential target to replace the French international defender.

Manchester United paid £41 million when they signed the defender from Real Madrid and they are ready to accept a loss of £20 million to get rid of him. Varane is on massive wages of around £340,000 a week and Manchester United want to free up the wage bill in the summer.

Varane has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia and it will be interesting to see where he ends up. There is no doubt that he was a world-class defender for Real Madrid and France but his performances at Manchester United have not quite been at that level.

Leny Yoro to replace Raphael Varane?

Replacing him in the summer with a talented young defender like Yoro might not be a bad decision. The 18-year-old LOSC Lille defender is highly rated across Europe and he has a big future ahead of him. He could develop into a key player for Manchester United with the right guidance.

The defender’s contract with Manchester United expires in 2025 and therefore they are prepared to sell the 30-year-old at the end of the season. They will not want to lose him on a free transfer next year.