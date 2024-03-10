David Moyes has provided insights into the reasons behind his West Ham United team’s defensive struggles this season.

Despite some calls for his dismissal, West Ham are performing decently, currently sitting in seventh place in the Premier League table and still holding a strong chance to qualify for the Europa League quarter-finals.

Wwst Ham have struggled to keep the ball out of the net this season. The Hammers’ manager believes a key departure from the summer is a huge reason as to why this is.

There was significant upheaval at the London Stadium over the summer, with Declan Rice departing West Ham to join Arsenal in a £105 million transfer deal. The 25-year-old had been outstanding for West Ham over four seasons, prior to his move to the Gunners, where he was deployed in an anchor role – screening the West Ham defence.

He appears to be operating in a more advanced role for Arsenal now, and he recently confessed that he is still adapting to the intricacies of his new position at the Emirates.

Rice was key to the West Ham defence

Throughout Rice’s tenure at the London Stadium, there was certainly a greater focus on the defensive aspects of his playing style which ultimately aided the Hammers, and I think the numbers suggest that.

Speaking in a recent press conference Moyes stated, via the Standard: “We’ve hugely missed Declan Rice. I think Declan covered up a lot of things, was able to tidy things up and help us. He’s probably the best player in England at the moment I would say. If you lose the best player in England out of your team you’re going to be affected one way or the other, doesn’t matter how good your signings have been and how well they’ve done. His miss, we’ll feel it.”

In the current Premier League campaign, West Ham have conceded 47 goals in 27 games, placing them among the bottom seven teams in terms of goals conceded.

This is perhaps why their supporters are demanding for a change to the managerial position; they want more expansive football than what Moyes is showing. The issue is further highlighted, because they don’t throw bodies forward they should realistically be far less exposed at the back, but that is clearly not the case.