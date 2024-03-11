According to reports, Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi will likely take Erik ten Hag’s position as the new Manchester Utd manager, as co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has opted to fire ten Hag.

In his first season at Old Trafford, Ten Hag led the Red Devils to an FA Cup final, League Cup glory, and a top-four Premier League finish in 2022–2023.

But things haven’t gone as planned this season; Man United finished last in their Champions League group and found it difficult to stay up with the top four teams in the Premier League.

Man United make decision over ten Hag

Furthermore, Ratcliffe “has decided to fire” Ten Hag, according to Spanish newspaper Nacional (via Football 365), and he “may interfere in Barca’s search for a new coach.”

Man Utd are negotiating for De Zerbi, the manager of Brighton, since the Italian is the name they have in mind to succeed Ten Hag at end of the season.

Deco, the sporting director of Barcelona, views the Brighton manager as his “favourite” choice to succeed Xavi when the season comes to an end.

However, the Red Devils will try to prevent him from ending up at Camp Nou in the summer, preferring to succeed Ten Hag.

What next for ten Hag?

The Dutch manager is under increasing pressure at Old Trafford and this latest report suggests that his days at the club are numbered.

The 54-year-old manager has been linked with a return to former club Ajax, who are looking for a new manager.

He won the Dutch title three times with Ajax and reached the Champions League semifinal with them.

The manager is highly respected for his services to the Eredivisie club and they would welcome him back with open arms.