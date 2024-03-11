Report names multiple players Chelsea could sell in summer including 18-goal ace

There could be a massive exodus at Chelsea at the end of the season and a report from Football London has named multiple players who could be on their way out of the club in the summer.

The Blues have several players out on loan who do not have a future at Stamford Bridge and Chelsea are expected to cash in on them at the end of the season.

Kepa Arrizabalaga is on at Real Madrid and the player reportedly does not want to return to Chelsea. It is highly unlikely that Chelsea will force him to return to the club and it remains to be seen whether they can find a permanent destination for him. Similarly, Ian Maatsen is on loan at Borussia Dortmund and it wouldn’t be surprising if he was sold permanently.

Romelu Lukaku has had an impressive loan spell

Striker Romelu Lukaku has been outstanding during his loan spell at Roma and he has 18 goals across all competitions this season. Chelsea could certainly use a quality striker like him but his return to Stamford Bridge is not worked out as planned and the Belgian will want to leave the club permanently.

The likes of Lewis Hall, Hakim Ziyech, David Fofana and Armando Broja are looking to get their careers back on track with regular football on loan as well. All four players could be on the chopping block at the end of the season.

In addition to that, Chelsea might need to raise funds for their own signings. They are likely to miss out on Champions League qualification and they will have to comply with the financial regulations. Players like Raheem Sterling and Conor Gallagher could be up for grabs in the summer.

The likes of Marc Cucurella, Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah, Malang Sarr, Carney Chukwuemeka, Noni Madueke could be on their way out as well.