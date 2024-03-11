Exclusive: Erik ten Hag’s position increasingly uncertain amid mounting issues at Manchester United

Manchester United have sounded out managerial candidates as it looks like Erik ten Hag’s future at the club is increasingly in doubt under the new ownership.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS group recently took sporting control of Man Utd after purchasing a 25% stake in the club, and it could mean that we’ll soon see a change of manager after an unconvincing spell at Old Trafford for Ten Hag.

The Dutch tactician took over last season and made a promising start by getting the Red Devils back into the Champions League, as well as winning the Carabao Cup and reaching the FA Cup final, but this season has been more disappointing.

While there have been some good moments, United have undoubtedly under-achieved, dropping out of Europe at the first hurdle when they finished bottom of their Champions League group, while they’re facing an uphill struggle to get back into the top four.

Sources with a close understanding of the situation behind the scenes at United have informed CaughtOffside that although the 2-0 win over Everton at the weekend eased the pressure slightly, there remain some issues between the manager and his players as it seems increasingly inevitable that there will be a change in the dugout this summer.

Ten Hag needs things to improve quickly to save his job

It is felt that Ten Hag would need to oversee a drastic improvement of results and performances between now and the end of the season to improve his prospects of keeping his job, with other candidates having also been considered to replace the former Ajax boss.

Back in December, United explored candidates such as Antonio Conte and Julen Lopetegui, while there are also figures inside the club who would be keen on Thomas Tuchel or Zinedine Zidane.

CaughtOffside also understands that Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi was approached, but he remains committed to his current club and won’t be moving as talks over a new contract are underway with the Nerazzuri.