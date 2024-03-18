Arsenal have reportedly decided to go ahead with the signing of Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres in the summer transfer window.

The Gunners are looking to add a new striker to their squad as Mikel Arteta plans to add goals to his team.

Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah and Kai Havertz have played upfront for the Gunners this season but none of them have been prolific enough. Jesus has even suffered injury issues that kept him out of a number of important matches.

Arsenal are desperately eyeing a move for a striker

Arsenal were rumoured to sign a striker in the January transfer window but they decided against signing in winter because of Financial Fair Play issues.

According to MilanLive, the Premier League leaders have now decided to add Gyokeres to their team and to do that, they will have to match his £85m release clause set by the Portuguese club.

As per reports from Italy, Italian giants AC Milan want to sign Gyokeres but they will face serious competition from the North London club.

As the summer transfer window approaches, rumours about possible transfers Arsenal may make at the end of the season are starting to circulate.

In a move that reportedly cost £20 million, Gyokeres left Coventry City to join Sporting last summer. Since then, in 38 games in all competitions, he has scored 33 goals, helping the Portuguese team take the lead in Primeira Liga.

Arsenal have several strikers on their radar

Arteta’s team has been linked with a number of strikers in the transfer market. Brentford’s Ivan Toney and Napoli’s Victor Osimhen are also reportedly on the shortlist of the Premier League club.

As far as a cheaper option is concerned, Eintracht Frankfurt frontman Omar Marmoush has also been mentioned in the media as a potential Arsenal signing.