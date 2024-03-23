West Ham linked with a move for 29-year-old Championship ace

West Ham United have been linked with a move for the Turkish midfielder Ozan Tufan.

According to reports, the 29-year-old is keen on a move to the Premier League and he would be open to joining a London club at the end of the season.

He recently said: “I love London very much. It is a place I enjoy very much. During my time at Watford, I used to go there all the time after training. Let’s see (what the future holds). I have a dream. But, if I go (to the Premier League) with Hull, it will give me even more pleasure.”

Tufan is currently competing in the championship with Hull City, and he is looking to help them return to the top flight. If the Tigers fail to secure promotion at the end end of the season, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Premier League clubs decided to make a move for Tufan.

The 29-year-old has been impressive, scoring eight goals in the championship. He is versatile enough to operate as a central midfielder, and attacking midfielder as well as a winger. He could prove to be a useful acquisition for the Hammers and he will add creativity and goals to the side.

It remains to be seen whether the Hammers decide to make a move for him in the coming months.

They need to add more depth to the squad and the Turkish midfielder certainly fits the profile. He is well-settled in English football and he might be able to adapt quickly and make an instant impact in the Premier League next season.