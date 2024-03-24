Arsenal are keen on signing the Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres at the end of the season.

The Swedish international has been in spectacular form this season, scoring 36 goals in all competitions. He has picked up 14 assists as well.

A report from Gazzetta Dello Sport (h/t SportWitness) claims that AC Milan are keen on signing the 25-year-old but Arsenal are currently in a pole position to secure his services.

The Gunners have put together an exciting squad and signing a top-class striker like Gyokeres could take them to a whole new level. Gabriel Jesus is currently the first-choice striker at the club and the Brazilian has not been able to score goals consistently.

The 25-year-old Swedish international would be a major upgrade on Jesus and he could transform Arsenal in the final third. The opportunity to join a big club will be a tempting proposition for Gyokeres and it remains to be seen whether the two clubs can secure an agreement soon.

Arsenal might need to pay a premium for Viktor Gyokeres

The striker has a €100 million release clause in his contract and it is highly unlikely that any club would agree to pay that kind of money for the former Coventry City striker. The report from the Italian publication claims that the player could be sold for a fee of around €50 million in the summer. That would be a far more reasonable amount and Arsenal might be open to paying that.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Gyokeres is operating at a world-class level this season and he certainly one of the finest strikers in European football right now. Arsenal need more quality in their squad in order to win major trophies and the 25-year-old could be the final piece of the puzzle for them.