Xabi Alonso will reportedly make Bayer Levekusen defender his first signing for Liverpool if he takes over the club in the summer.

That is according to The Mirror (via Daily Express), which claims that Edmond Tapsoba has been identified by the Spaniard as someone who he would take with him to his next job.

Tapsoba has been a mainstay in the Leverkusen side, playing a key role in their incredible season. He has been a solid presence at the back in his 32 appearances, and has contributed with 3 goals and an assist.

His performances have also attracted interest from a number of top clubs including Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham and Newcastle.

The report says that Alonso is such a big fan of the player that he wants to take him along wherever he goes next.

Liverpool want Xabi Alonso to replace Jurgen Klopp

Alonso has done an exceptional job at Bayer Leverkusen, leading them to the brink of their first Bundesliga title, ending Bayern Munich’s dominance.

They are currently 10 points ahead of Bayern and with just 8 games to go, Alonso is on the verge of making history.

His incredible performance has garnered interest from a number of top clubs including all of his former clubs, Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

For Liverpool, he is the primary target for the job but recent reports have suggested that Alonso might prefer a move to Bayern Munich.

In case Alonso does prefer to stay in Germany, Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi is reportedly being eyed as an option with the new sporting director at Anfield Richard Hughes having old links with him.

Tapsoba has previously expressed happiness at being linked with Liverpool

This is not the first time Tapsoba is being linked with a move to Anfield. Back in 2021, he was a reported target for the Reds but a move did not materialise.

When asked about the interest from the Merseyside club in him, the player told BuliNews:

“That makes me happy, of course. It’s something that shows I’m doing a good job and that I just need to continue.”