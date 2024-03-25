Social media users have called Joey Barton a “bully” for his most recent remarks against women’s football.

In his most recent outburst, Barton criticised Partick Thistle Women’s goalkeeper Ava Easdon for her performance during their 4-1 Scottish Women’s Premier League (SWPL) Cup final loss to Rangers.

Joey Barton is at it again

Following Rangers’ opening goal in the big match, Easdon came under fire on social media, and the former midfielder from Man City and QPR also chimed in.

He shared a clip of the goal and said: ‘I mean let’s just talk about the goalie! How is this nonsense on the box?’

I mean let’s just talk about the goalie! 😭😭😭🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 How is this nonsense on the box? #cosplayfootball https://t.co/bKpQ55ffJ6 — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿👑 Joey Barton 👑🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Joey7Barton) March 24, 2024

But Easdon’s father, Lex, a seven-time world kickboxing champion, retaliated against Barton, calling him a “bully.”

He said on his X account: ‘In 2024 and ‘grown’ men still feel the need to belittle and bully a 17-year-old school kid, who doesn’t get paid to play.

‘Unlike some men who make the same mistake week after week for hundreds of thousands of pounds.

‘She has moved up from youth level straight into SWPL1, just starting out her journey. She’s made a mistake in her positioning 13 minutes into a cup final.

‘@Joey7Barton my daughter is young enough to be your daughter and you playing up to all your young fan boys won’t go down well with your daughters when they’re old enough to see all the s***e you spout on social media. Top class role model there, mate.’

Easdon joined Partick on loan from Glasgow City in the summer and has since had a fantastic season.

The 17-year-old, who has earned caps for Scotland’s junior squad, made many excellent saves to enable Partick, who became the first side this season to maintain a clean sheet against the league leaders, hold Rangers to a 0-0 draw in a league encounter last month.

She was also recognised as Partick’s February player of the month.

Joey Barton has a habit of making controversial remarks

Barton has been making remarks against women’s football for a long time on his social media account and he has been criticised by fans and former players for his outbursts.

Additionally, this is not the first time the 41-year-old has attacked female goalkeepers; in a recent string of tweets, he specifically targeted Mary Earps, the Manchester United and England goalie.