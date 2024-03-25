Exclusive: Man United are yet to make contact with Premier League club over top target says transfer expert

Man United have been linked with Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise for some time and Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the Red Devils’ pursuit of the winger.

This summer is a huge one for the Manchester club as it is the first being overseen by their new part owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who has to address many key areas in Erik ten Hag’s squad.

With Jadon Sancho expected to part ways with United, Olise is a target to replace the winger at Old Trafford but the Manchester club are yet to make contact with the player and his team, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed in today’s episode of CaughtOffside’s The Debrief Podcast.

The Red Devils will not be the only club interested in the Crystal Palace star this summer and although it is still only March, the Premier League giants may consider moving early for the 22-year-old.

Man United have not made contact with Michael Olise

When asked if Man United will move for Olise first this summer, Romano said: “I can’t guarantee that.

“I am still waiting to see what Man United will do in terms of direct contact; in terms of interest, he is one of the players on their list, but they’ve not started yet concrete contacts to advance this deal.

“It is obviously early, it is still March, but the interest is there. ”

Olise has caught the eye of many clubs with his performances in the Premier League across recent seasons but his injury record will be a concern. The winger has missed a lot of action this season with hamstring issues and that is something interested parties will have to be aware of.

Overall, the 22-year-old is a top talent and it will be interesting to see how he develops should he move to a club with a better squad of players.