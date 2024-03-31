Mikel Arteta has provided an injury update on winger Bukayo Saka after he limped off during Sunday’s draw.

In a game which many will call boring, the Gunners fought out a cagey stalemate with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium with both teams lacking conviction in the final third.

Arsenal once again showed why they are the best defensive team in the league, completely nullifying the City attack while Gabriel and William Saliba smothered Erling Haaland.

Although the result means that Liverpool leapfrog them into top spot, Arsenal fans will be quietly confident as we approach the final nine games of the season.

Bukayo Saka injury update

Fans however will be worried about the fitness of Saka who limped off the pitch with the physio late in the game.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Arteta has put any fears to bed with his update.

“As you know he’s been out for a few weeks now with a little problem. He was feeling that fatigue. Right now he hasn’t trained.” He said via Football.London.

“He trained just one day before the match. He made a big contribution, but 90 minutes was a lot today.”

The English winger withdrew from international duty with an issue late last and will be no doubt lacking match sharpness after such a long break away from his last game against Porto.

But Arsenal fans will be delighted to see both Takehiro Tomiyasu and Thomas Partey back on the pitch while Jurrien Timber races to make it before the end of the season.