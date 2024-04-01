Newcastle United reignite interest in 25-year-old Arsenal star

After an underwhelming season for Newcastle United, the summer transfer window promises to be an exciting one.

Although they may have to stick to their budget, the Magpies are anticipated to add elite players to their squad.

There are even rumours that Newcastle would have to let go of some of their best players in order to abide with FFP regulations, which would allow them to reassemble their team.

Newcastle United have been unlucky with injuries

Eddie Howe’s team has been badly hurt by injuries this season, which has hampered their progress this season.

Due to injuries, the Magpies have lost a number of important players, including goalkeeper Nick Pope.

In his place, Martin Dubravka has performed admirably. However, he is 35 and Newcastle could look to offload him as they plan for their next phase of recruitment.

Newcastle have reportedly renewed interest in Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, according to a Daily Mail story.

During the January transfer window, he was among the goalkeepers linked with a possible transfer to St. James’ Park, but the deal never materialised.

Ramsdale joined Arsenal in 2021 for a reported £30 million. He was impressive for the Gunners but manager Mikel Arteta still decided to sign David Raya on loan from Brentford.

The Spaniard has made a big impression this season, and in the summer transfer window, he probably will make the move permanent.

Ramsdale can get playing time at Newcastle United

Ramsdale is itching to return to playing regular football after only six Premier League starts this season.

Newcastle are keen to bring the 25-year-old goalkeeper to St. James’ Park as he weighs his options.

Howe signed him for Bournemouth, so he knows him well, having worked together in the past.

He can once again give it his all for Howe. Ramsdale is under contract at the Emirates for the foreseeable future, and any agreement might be contingent on Newcastle’s willingness to pay Arsenal’s asking price.