Romano confirms £21m Newcastle-linked ace will leave current club

It could be a hugely important summer transfer window for Newcastle after what has been a testing 2023/24 Premier League season.

Eddie Howe and his backroom team will understand that recruitment will need to be spot on in order to be back challenging for the highest domestic honours and a place in the 2025/26 Champions League given that they’re likely to miss out on entry to the European competition next season.

Newcastle target will leave his current club

The Saudi Public Investment Fund won’t hang around waiting for trophies for ever, so Howe must know that his position will be under threat if success isn’t forthcoming next season.

Whom the club decide to buy or sell will largely author their campaign, and transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that a Magpies target will definitely move on at the end of the current season.

“For Ramsdale, in the summer, it’s going to be time to look at new solutions because he wants to play. He can’t stay at Arsenal and be on the bench regularly,” he said on his YouTube channel.

“That’s why Arsenal will look at opportunities for Ramsdale but also Ramsdale himself will explore options around the market to find a new solution.”

TalkSPORT (h/t TeamTalk) were one of many outfits to link Ramsdale to Newcastle, with transfermarkt valuing him at a bargain €25m/£21m.

Whether Ramsdale is an upgrade on Nick Pope is a moot point, though his hire would give Eddie Howe some serious strength in depth in the goalkeeping position.

With Loris Karius expected to leave, Martin Dubravka would slip to third choice, with Ramsdale and Pope potentially fighting for the No.1 spot.