Arsenal and Manchester United linked forward Joshua Zirkzee is reportedly seeking a move away from Bologna this season.

Unfortunately for the Premier League powerhouses, the 22-year-old Dutchman has his heart set on joining another Italian club.

According to reports from Gazzetta dello Sport, Zirkzee is keen on joining AC Milan and has tasked his agents with facilitating the transfer. Milan are reportedly preparing an offer aimed at convincing Bologna to part ways with their prized player. The proposed bid is approximately £42.9 million, coupled with a swap deal of Alexis Saelemaekers, who has shown promise during his loan spell at Bologna this season.

Bologna is of the opinion that Zirkzee’s value is comparable to the £64 million fee Manchester United paid for Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta.

The former Bayern Munich academy product has been in fine form this season registering 13 direct goal involvements in 26 Serie A starts.

Speaking to the Corriere della Sera back in February, Zirkzee admitted: “I’m not a pure centre forward. I said a year ago that I liked playing with an attacking partner. But [Thiago] Motta transformed me into a 9 and a half. I’m not an [Marko] Arnautovic type, I like to come forward after playing the ball and help the team and score goals.”

The Dutch international is without a doubt one of the brightest attacking prospects in Europe this season so it is not surprising to see plenty of clubs, including Arsenal and Manchester United, sniffing around for his signature. But all those clubs look as though they will miss out on the 22-year-old if Zirkzee’s desires come true.