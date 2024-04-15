Arsenal are keen on improving their attacking options with the signing of Joshua Zirkzee.

The 22-year-old Bologna striker has been linked with a move away from Italy and Arsenal are keen on securing his services.

A report from Calciomercato claims that Arsenal are willing to offer him a contract worth around €6 million (roughly €115k-a-week) in order to convince him to move to North London.

Other Italian clubs are keen on the striker as well but they are unlikely to be able to match up with Arsenal financially. Moving to England could be an attractive option for the Dutch attacker and it will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

The 22-year-old striker has 11 goals and 6 assists in all competitions this season and he will certainly help Arsenal improve in the final third. He might need some time to adapt to English football, but he has the physical and tactical attributes to thrive in the Premier League.

Joshua Zirkzee could be an upgrade on Gabriel Jesus

Gabriel Jesus has scored just four goals in the league this season and Arsenal need a better option so that they can win major trophies. Zirkzee will be tempted to move to the English top flight if the opportunity presents itself. It will be a major step up in his career and he would get to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world.

Arsenal have been pushing for the league title since last season and they are competing in the UEFA Champions League as well. They will be an attractive destination for most players this summer.

Regular football in England could accelerate his development and help Zirkzee fulfil his tremendous potential. It will be interesting to see if Arsenal can secure an agreement with Bologna regarding a reasonable fee.