Arsenal, Man United will need to pay €75 million for 11-goal forward

Bologna attacker Joshua Zirkzee has been linked with a move away from the Italian club and the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal are keen on securing his services.

According to a report from La Gazzetta Dello Sport via Football Italia, the striker will be available for a fee of around €75 million in the summer and it remains to be seen whether the two English clubs are prepared to pay up.

Zirkzee has been in impressive form this season, scoring 11 goals and picking up six assists in all competitions.

Arsenal and Man United need a striker like Joshua Zirkzee

Arsenal could use a talented young attacker like him to lead the line for them. Gabriel Jesus has not been able to score goals consistently and Eddie Nketiah has been linked with the move away from the club. Signing another striker should be a top priority for Arsenal in the summer, but the reported asking price could prove to be a problem.

The 22-year-old Dutchman is undoubtedly a quality player with a big future ahead of him, but Arsenal will not want to pay over the odds. It remains to be seen whether the Italian outfit are prepared to sell him for a more reasonable price.

As far as Manchester United are concerned, they need another attacker who can share the goalscoring burden with summer signing Rasmus Hojlund.

Zirkzee could prove to be a long-term investment for both clubs and he could end up justifying the outlay in the coming seasons. He has the ability to adapt to English and establish himself as a player for the two English clubs. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few months.

AC Milan and Bayern Munich has been linked with the player as well but it is highly unlikely that they will pay €75 million for him.