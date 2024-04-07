Watch: Mohamed Salah converts from the spot to equalise against Manchester United

Liverpool have restored parity against Manchester United after Mohamed Salah converted from the penalty spot.

It was looking as though Liverpool were going to slip up and hand the initiative to Arsenal against Manchester United, but a poor Aaron Wan Bissaka tackle on substitute Harvey Elliott gave the away side an opportunity to equalise against their arch rivals.

And up stepped Egyptian international Mohamed Salah to calmly pass the ball into the back of the net.

Mo Salah equalises from the spot ? pic.twitter.com/2rgQc3EFSh — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 7, 2024

That crucial goal is now the 23rd of the season for the forward and come the end of the season it may well go down as the most important of them all.