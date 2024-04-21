Arsenal could look to sell Gabriel Jesus at the end of the season.

The 27-year-old striker has not been at his best this season and Arsenal might need to bring in an upgrade at the end of the season. According to Give Me Sport, they would consider substantial offers for the Brazilian international, and it will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

That 27-year-old has found the back of the net just eight times in 32 appearances across all competitions, and Arsenal need a better player leading the line for them if they want to win major trophies.

The guns have struggled in the attack at times this season and they are missing a reliable goalscorer. They have been linked with players like Ivan Toney, Viktor Gyokeres, Santiago Gimenez and Dusan Vlahovic in recent months.

It will be interesting to see who they end up signing eventually.

Arsenal nearly missed out on the league title last season and they are in a similar position this year as well. Signing a quality striker could make a big difference for them and help them go all the way.

Gabriel Jesus remains a quality player

Meanwhile, Jesus is still at the peak of his powers, and he could prove to be a useful acquisition for most clubs. However, he is not a prolific goalscorer and he needs to join a club with a system designed to suit his strengths.

He has proven himself in the Premier League with Arsenal and Manchester City. There is no doubt that he is good enough to play for the top clubs across Europe. It will be interesting to see where he ends up this summer.

He will not want to sit on the bench at Arsenal next season. If the end up signing another striker, he could be on the move.