Barcelona now open to selling €80m Man United target despite player being “very happy”

Barcelona are reportedly considering selling centre-back Ronald Araujo as the La Liga club believe they can receive more than €80m for the player which would help their financial situation.

The Catalan club continue to have problems with regards to their finances and will once again struggle to sign top players during the upcoming transfer window.

However, with Real Madrid set to bring in Kylian Mbappe amongst others, Barcelona can’t sit on their hands and will need to find some way to strengthen their squad for the 2024/25 campaign.

One option is to sell one of their most valuable assets and according to Sport, Barca are considering selling Ronald Araujo as they believe they can bring in over €80m for the defender.

The Uruguay star would prefer to stay at Barcelona but his entourage is said to be open to a move.

Last week the 25-year-old spoke about his future and stated that he is very happy in Spain and that contract negotiations are going well with Barca.

“The subject of extending my contract is going well,” Araujo said via Fabrizio Romano. “At the end of the season, we will sit together with the club.

“I am very happy in Barcelona and I am always going to give everything until the end.”

Top European clubs are interested in Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo

Araujo is one of the best centre-backs in Europe and if he is to leave Barcelona, several top clubs will be queueing up to sign the 25-year-old.

Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg reported back in January that Man United enquired about the Uruguay star and were informed about the player’s transfer fee and contract details. Bayern Munich also received the same information as both have the 25-year-old down as a top centre-back target for the summer.

Both clubs require a new central defender ahead of the 2024/25 campaign and they could be offered an exciting opportunity if Barcelona are willing to part ways with Araujo.