Nottingham Forest finds themselves embroiled in yet another off-pitch controversy, this time launching legal action against Sky Sports following a dispute over the broadcaster’s coverage of the club’s recent social media statement regarding officiating decisions.

The turmoil began after Forest’s defeat against Everton, during which the club expressed dissatisfaction with the VAR decisions that denied them three penalties.

The club’s official social media account criticised the officiating, branding it as “extremely poor” and suggesting bias due to the referee’s allegiance to Luton, another club in relegation peril.

Sky Sports pundits Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville responded strongly to Forest’s statement, with Neville calling for the dismissal of the club’s refereeing consultant, Mark Clattenburg.

And now, according to Daily Mail, Nottingham Forest have launched a legal action against Sky Sports.

It is reported that on Friday, Sky Sports removed an article from their website in which Gary Neville seemed to backtrack on comments calling for Clattenburg’s dismissal.

As per the report, the decision to remove the article came after Forest submitted a legal letter to them.

Officiating in the Premier League has been poor this season

A lot of questions have been asked about the standard of officiating in the Premier League over the last few years with the standard decreasing season by season.

This season as well, there have been numerous games affected by sub-par refereeing. In fact, some of the decisions have been borderline controversial and if some clubs were to question the integrity of the game, they might have a legitimate claim.