Leeds United’s players and staff should be delighted with what was a comprehensive 3-0 win over Millwall at The New Den on Sunday.

Daniel Farke’s stars have shown before now that they’re capable of producing superb away performances, as Ipswich found out earlier in the campaign.

The south Londoners were on the back foot as soon as Joel Piroe opened the scoring in the 15th minute, and whilst it took until the 77th minute for him to add a second, followed by Georginio Rutter’s strike four minutes later, the result was rarely in doubt.

For long periods in the match the visitors produced a commanding performance, but one Leeds star was heavily criticised by Sky Sports co-commentator, Andy Hinchcliffe.

“The ball was bouncing but I’m not sure he should be making a mess of this,” he said about Pascal Struijk as he tried to clear a Millwall chance (h/t MOT Leeds News).

“It’s just an awful header.”

Pundits are paid for their opinions of course, though sometimes it does feel as though they’re saying certain things to make a name for themselves.

Struijk hardly put a foot wrong in a defence that held firm throughout, so for Hinchcliffe to pick the one moment where he could’ve been a bit more composed is a little mischievous at best.

Given that the win was so comfortable for Farke’s XI it’s unlikely that the German will be too hard on his team, and Struijk himself will know which areas he needs to improve upon.