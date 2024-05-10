Arsenal have been scouting top 18-year-old Ajax talent for months

Arsenal have been monitoring Ajax’s Jorrel Hato for months ahead of the summer transfer window as the Gunners look to strengthen their squad for the 2024/25 campaign.

The 18-year-old is one of the hottest centre-back prospects in Europe having made a big breakthrough at Ajax this season. The youngster has featured in 45 matches for the Amsterdam outfit, scoring one goal and assisting a further three.

Arsenal have been scouting the defender for months and continue to follow his progress, reports Fabrizio Romano.

Hato made his debut for Ajax’s senior team last year having come through the Eredivisie side’s academy. The centre-back has a contract at the Dutch giants until 2028 and it will likely cost Arsenal a nice chunk of money to secure his services over the summer.

Jorrell Hato would join an incredible Arsenal defence

Should Hato join Arsenal this summer the 18-year-old would be learning from the best in the Premier League as the Gunners’ defence have conceded the least amount of goals in the division and have the most clean sheets.

Gabriel and William Saliba have been outstanding for the North London side and Hato would provide backup to the duo while learning his trade by watching the pair in training.

Jurrien Timber is another Dutch star at Arsenal and he would also help Hato settle in.

The youngster is a top talent who many clubs will want and it remains to be seen if Arsenal make an official move.