Arsenal keen to sign Premier League player to replace 25-year-old star

According to the Evening Standard, Arsenal are considering signing goalkeeper Jason Steele from Brighton & Hove Albion this summer as they prepare for life without Aaron Ramsdale.

The Gunners are searching for a successor for the England international, who is expected to depart at the end of the season after David Raya won his starting spot.

Ramsdale has been sidelined this season after Raya’s arrival in the summer last year.

Steele is a goalkeeper that Arsenal want to recruit in order to help them adhere to Premier League squad rules as he is a homegrown goalkeeper.

Since Raya has established himself as a first-choice option in Mikel Arteta’s starting lineup, it is expected that the North London club will make the move permanent this summer.

Raya originally joined the team on a loan move from Brentford.

In order to support Raya next season, the Gunners must find a new goalkeeper if Ramsdale decides to depart this summer.

The North London club is unlikely to provide the 25-year-old former Sheffield United goalkeeper with consistent first-team action, which he desires. He is thus anticipated to be moving.

Since the futures of several of their homegrown players are uncertain—Eddie Nketiah, Emile Smith Rowe, James Hillson, and Reiss Nelson, for example—and Ramsdale is reportedly looking for better opportunities, a move for Steele seems more appealing.

Steele fits the profile Arsenal are looking for

The Brighton goalkeeper fits the demand of a homegrown player that the Gunners need to add to their squad.

With two years remaining on his contract, it is unclear if the Brighton star is willing to play as a back-up player.

This season, the 33-year-old has appeared in 22 games in all competitions.

The Gunners believe he may be the perfect cover for Raya in the future, thus they are thinking about moving for him.