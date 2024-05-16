This is a summer of change at Liverpool with Jurgen Klopp leaving the club and Arne Slot preparing to take charge at Anfield.

Klopp is leaving after a nine-year spell at the club, marking the end of an era for the Reds.

There has been a lot of speculation about some of the Liverpool players ahead of the transfer window.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk are all entering the final year of their contract at the club.

Darwin Nunez has been linked with a move away from the club, with journalist Neil Jones mentioning past interest from Chelsea in the services of the striker.

However, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the striker will not be leaving the club this summer.

Romano told GiveMeSport that although there is interest in the Uruguayan striker, he would be staying at Anfield beyond this summer.

He said:

“On Darwin, we had many, many stories, but to be completely honest with you I’m hearing that there is nothing really concrete into it.



“Nothing is moving around Darwin since last summer. No conversations with other clubs, no negotiations. And it’s not because there is no interest in Darwin, but because he is a really expensive striker.”

The former Benfica striker has been under scrutiny for his performances throughout his Liverpool career.

Even after a good return this season in terms of his goal involvements, the striker has missed some clear cut chances, inviting criticism from the fans.

Despite his form and his luck in front of goal, the striker is set to stay at the Merseyside club.

Spanish outlet Sport reported earlier this month that Barcelona are considering making a move for the Liverpool striker as they look to replace Robert Lewandowski.

Liverpool have faith in Nunez

Romano has denied all these rumours and stated that there is nothing concrete in the links.

Nunez is set to stay at Anfield and continue his career under incoming manager Arne Slot, who is going to replace Klopp at the Merseyside club.

The 24-year-old striker has four years left on his Liverpool contract so any club that has intention to buy the former Benfica striker would have to pay a hefty transfer fee.