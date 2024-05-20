In the complex and unforgiving world of Premier League football, Mikel Arteta, in his heart of hearts, may have known that Arsenal’s title race was effectively over before the pivotal match against West Ham.

As Pep Guardiola’s former assistant, he understands better than most just how relentless Manchester City can be. The Gunners needed a miracle to keep their title hopes alive, but when City surged into an early lead against West Ham, the writing was on the wall. Arsenal’s first league title in 20 years slipped further from their grasp.

Despite the disappointment, Arsenal’s season was not without its merits. Finishing on 89 points, this campaign ranks as their second-best in the Premier League era, surpassed only by the legendary Invincibles’ 90 points in the 2003/04 season. This achievement underscores the progress the team has made under Arteta’s leadership, even if they ultimately fell short of the top prize.

The match against Everton encapsulated the mixed emotions of Arsenal’s season. An early setback came when Idrissa Gueye’s deflected free-kick put Everton ahead. However, Takehiro Tomiyasu’s swift equaliser three minutes later restored hope. Arsenal fought valiantly and Kai Havertz’s late winner ensured they did their part. Yet, City’s victory over West Ham rendered Arsenal’s efforts moot, confirming that the title would remain out of their reach.

Mikel Arteta must sign a natural striker for Arsenal this summer

Arteta faces several critical questions, particularly regarding the state of his forward line. Kai Havertz’s impressive debut season, marked by 20 Premier League goal involvements, places him in elite company alongside Thierry Henry, Santi Cazorla, Lukas Podolski, and Alexis Sanchez.

However, the consensus among experts is clear: Arsenal need a world-class number nine to bridge the gap with Manchester City.

Former West Ham captain Nigel Reo-Coker spoke on BBC Radio 5 Live, highlighting the importance of a prolific striker. “You can see why they have been linked with Alexander Isak from Newcastle,” Reo-Coker noted. “When you think they lost to Bayern Munich in the Champions League and Arteta says ‘we don’t have a striker who is going to score 25 goals’; there is your answer. He knows it. The top teams need that in their side.”

Arsenal’s current squad has shown immense promise, but competing with the likes of Manchester City requires a consistent and reliable goal-scorer. The Gunners’ progress under Arteta is evident, but to dethrone Manchester City, they must address the gaps in their squad with the same ruthlessness that defines their rivals.