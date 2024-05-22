Arsenal and Man United initiate contacts to sign 18-year-old Frenchman

Desire Doue has been linked with a move away from Rennes at the end of the season.

According to our report from Sports Zone, the 18-year-old French attacker wants to leave the Ligue 1 club in the summer and the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United are keen on securing his signature.

Apparently, the two English clubs have already initiated contacts to sign the player, and it will be interesting to see if they come forward with an official proposal in the coming weeks.

The 18-year-old attacking midfielder is versatile enough to operate in the wide areas as well. He will add goals and creativity to the Arsenal and Manchester United attack. The Frenchman could be a long-term investment for both clubs and he has the potential to develop into a key player for them.

Desire Doue would be a useful addition

Doue has four goals and six assists in all competitions this season and Arsenal could use someone like him. They have not been able to rotate players like Gabriel, Martinelli and Bukayo Saka. The 18-year-old will add more depth in the attacking areas.

Similarly, Manchester United need more quality in the final third as well. The Frenchman can operate in a number of roles and he will add more unpredictability and quality to the side.

The opportunity to join clubs like Arsenal and Manchester United will be quite attractive for the young player. Both clubs have a proven track record when it comes to nurturing talented young players and they could help him fulfil his world class potential.

A move to the Premier League will be an exciting step up for him and he will hope to establish himself as a first-team player for the two clubs. It will be interesting to see if Rennes are willing to sanction his departure in the coming weeks.