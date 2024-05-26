Manchester United are set to do battle with Arsenal and Tottenham for Rennes teenager Desire Doue this summer, according to reports.

The 18-year-old attacking midfielder made 31 appearances for Rennes in Ligue 1 last season scoring four goals and providing five assists.

He appears to be the latest talent to come off the Rennes production line with the club responsible for producing the likes of Ousmane Dembele and Eduardo Camavinga.

United to battle Spurs and Arsenal for Rennes star

According to Mail Sport the attacking midfielder has been on the radar of some of Europe’s top clubs for over a year, but his performances are now attracting interest from the Premier League.

It’s claimed Paris Saint Germain, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have also made enquiries about the teenage star.

Mail Sport add Rennes are expected to demand around £35m for the France under-23 international, who has two years remaining on his current deal.

The Report claims Doue is viewed as having more potential than Jeremy Doku, who Rennes sold to Manchester City for £56m last summer.

Doue is a key part of Thierry Henry’s France under-23 side and will no doubt play a big role at the Olympics this summer.

It remains unclear who United’s manager will be next season with question marks remaining over the future of Erik ten Hag despite the Dutchman winning the FA Cup on Saturday.

It remains to be seen if who is in charge will have any bearing on whether the Red Devils decide to pursue a deal for Doue or not.

Whatever happens with the managerial situation it’s set to be a busy summer at Old Trafford with plenty of change expected as Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Ineos oversee their first transfer window since taking control of footballing operations.

United are expected to overhaul their squad, and reports had indicated they would be open to offers for almost all of the first team squad, although Ten Hag has subsequently denied that’s the case.