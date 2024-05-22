Exclusive: Expert reveals when Arteta will sign new Arsenal contract & names potential future club

Arsenal FC expert Charles Watts has stated that he expects Mikel Arteta to sign a new contract with the Gunners before the start of next season.

The Spanish tactician has done an incredible job with this Arsenal side in the last few years, turning them into serious contenders for the Premier League title again after a lengthy period when they weren’t even making the top four.

With Arteta’s contract due to expire in 2025, it’s easy to understand that some Arsenal fans might be worried about the situation, as bigger clubs around Europe will surely be interested in him if he becomes available.

However, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Watts explained that there is no need for Gooners to be concerned, as Arteta will likely put pen to paper on a contract extension before the start of the 2024/25 campaign starts.

The 42-year-old’s focus in recent weeks will have been on the very close title race with Manchester City, but now that that’s over it’s surely only a matter of time before he commits his future to the north London giants.

Arteta Arsenal contract not a concern says Watts

Although Arteta’s immediate future is with Arsenal, Watts did admit he could see the former Barcelona youngster returning to take over at the Nou Camp one day.

“Talks with happen between Arsenal and Mikel Arteta over a new contract this summer,” Watts said.

“As he admitted himself a couple of weeks ago, all his focus over the last few months has been centred around the title race. His future has not been something he has been thinking about.

“But that shouldn’t be a concern for fans. Yes, he now only has a year left on his contract, but I have no doubt that he will sign an extension before the start of the 2024/25 campaign.”

He added: “There have been tentative links to other clubs, especially Barcelona. But there is nothing in that right now. I’m sure he will go there one day, but not for a while yet. His immediate future is very much at Arsenal. He is well aware that the job in North London is far from done.”