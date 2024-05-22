Nicolas Jackson appears to aim dig at Chelsea after Mauricio Pochettino decision

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson has expressed his disappointment at the club’s decision to part ways with manager Mauricio Pochettino.

The Argentine manager joined the club last summer and after a shaky start to his career at Stamford Bridge, he managed to get control of the situation and started delivering results.

The Blues lost just once in their last 15 league games, which was a defeat against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

After winning five consecutive league games, Chelsea managed to finish in sixth place, ahead of Newcastle United and Manchester United.

However, that was not enough for Pochettino to save his job as he decided to leave the club by mutual consent.

Jackson has become the first Chelsea player to post on social media in support of the manager.

The striker posted on his Instagram account, as reported by Fabrizio Romano on his official X account.

Jackson didn’t hold back when he posted two emojis of a man facepalming and a picture of Pochettino after the club decided to amicably split ways with the manager.

🔵🇸🇳 Nico Jackson’s comment after Mauricio Pochettino news: “🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️” pic.twitter.com/UslmwAZc0m — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 21, 2024

Jackson received a lot of support from the manager during his time at the club.

Pochettino kept the faith in the Senegal attacker despite him missing easy chances to score goals.

In another post, Jackson wrote:

“Love you, coach. Wish we could stay together more. But may God continue to bless you and your family. Thanks for the advice and support. You are a true lion and fighter. Wish you all the best.”

Picture via Instagram/jackson.nj11

It clearly indicates that the player is unhappy with the club’s decision to let Pochettino leave.

Pochettino deserved more time at Chelsea

The Blues were finally starting to find their best form and under Pochettino, it looked like they have found a positive base to build for the future.

The former Tottenham manager deserved more time at the club and his ability to develop young players, as it can be seen with the form of Cole Palmer and Jackson, is a quality that Chelsea will find it difficult to replace.