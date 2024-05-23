‘he will be sold to Chelsea’: Journalist feels €45m attacker is heading to London

Chelsea have been linked with a move for the Palmeiras winger Estevao Willian in recent months.

The 17-year-old is expected to leave the Brazilian club in the near future and Chelsea seem determined to sign him. According to journalist Paulo Vinicius Coelho from UOL, the winger will be sold to Chelsea and the Blues are paying over and above his release clause to get the deal done.

The Palmeiras winger has a €45 million release clause in his contract and Chelsea are offering €65 million to get the deal done.

“Palmeiras have put a clause in the process of selling Estêvão, which is at an end. Estêvão will be sold to Chelsea, it’s not signed yet, but he will be sold to Chelsea and there are clauses that André Hernan brought to you on Saturday, first-hand, for the deal to reach €65m, which is €20m more than Estêvão’s termination fine, which is €45m,” said Coelho.

Estevao is regarded as one of the finest young attacking talents in South American football and he could develop into a key player for Chelsea in the coming seasons. It is no secret that the Blues will have to add more attacking quality in the final third and the 17-year-old winger could be a key player for them in the long term.

Estevao Willian will be a future prospect

Although the €65 million investment might seem like a premium right now, the young winger has the potential to justify the outlet in the coming seasons. If Chelsea can help him fulfil his world-class potential, they could have a future star on their hands.

The player has been linked with other European clubs as well, and it will be interesting to see if Chelsea can secure his signature swiftly.

Chelsea have shown a willingness to invest in talented young players in recent years. They are hoping to add to the formidable pool of young talent at the club. Estevao will be another solid future investment for them.