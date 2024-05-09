“Want to get it done” – Chelsea in a hurry to sign “generational talent” says Romano

As soon as the summer transfer window opens for business, there’s an expectation that Chelsea will be at the head of the queue to get deals done again.

Ever since Todd Boehly took over at the club, whilst transfer windows have become a bit of a circus for the West Londoners, they have got transfers over the line by and large.

Given how difficult the business of football is nowadays, whatever way you look at it, managing to secure most of your targets as well as letting a number of fringe players leave is decent business.

What it does do of course is limit just how well a manager, in this case Mauricio Pochettino, can knit the first-team squad together.

Chelsea want to sign Messinho

There are already rumours of another fire sale this summer too, per Football Insider, with it alleged that Boehly has been in Saudi Arabia to try and set up a number of deals.

Financial Fair Play concerns would appear to be behind it, as Chelsea’s massive transfer spend over the past couple of season comes back to haunt them.

That evidently won’t stop them going after Palmeiras’ diamond, Willian Estevao, known as Messinho, however.

??? Chelsea want to seal Willian Estevão deal as soon as possible after personal terms agreed, as reported. Negotiations underway with Palmeiras while #CFC want to get it done in the next days to avoid any surprise. Chelsea believe he’s generational talent and big opportunity. pic.twitter.com/49XUrFzeXR — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 9, 2024

According to CaughtOffside columnist, Fabrizio Romano, writing on his official X (formerly Twitter) account, the Blues believe that the teenager is a generational talent and they want to tie up a deal for him quickly.

What makes any deal all the more surprising is that Messinho has only played five Brazilian top-flight games in his career, per transfermarkt.

Romano adds that Chelsea believe that this is a big opportunity for them to sign a player that could mark an era at the club.

It’s understood that the player’s preference is to sign for Barcelona but the Catalans own financial problems mean that they can’t afford him at this stage.