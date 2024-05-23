Leeds United left-back Scott Godden has reportedly already agreed a transfer move to leave the club for a switch to New Jersey USA side Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

The 19-year-old has been unable to break into Daniel Farke’s first-team at Elland Road despite having some opportunity to train with the senior side at times this season.

It now seems Leeds have given the green light for Godden to move on for a new challenge, and it will be interesting to see what he can make of his career with the switch to the US.

It’s interesting that Godden has chosen to leave professional football for a switch to a university soccer team in the States, but it could be that he has hopes of soon building a career for himself in the MLS.

Leeds have plenty of other left-back options, such as Junior Firpo and Sam Byram, so Farke shouldn’t have too much trouble in that department next season, whether he’s preparing for life in the Premier League or another year in the Championship.

LUFC have a playoff final against Southampton to look forward to, and will hope that they can get back to the top flight quickly, which would in turn then surely give them plenty of exciting options in the transfer market for this summer.